Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lani is suspicious, Eve lies again, and Stabi schemes together

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap reveal that it will take more than a mask theft to keep a vixen down, while a Euro cad may be about to get his overdue comeuppance.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) are thick as thieves for now. But when her secret about seducing him for revenge comes out, his reaction will surprise you.

They will also spend time figuring out how to deal with “Nicole” (Arianne Zucker) and her erratic behavior. Meanwhile, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) receives bad news that may have her thinking twice about wearing her expensive face mask!

Elsewhere, Brady (Eric Martsolf) gets an earful as Kristen disguised as Nicole strategizes about DiMera enterprises.

Just when Jack (Matthew Ashford) decides to try and regain his memories, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) decides to check out greener pastures. And it’s about time! Jack spills something to J.J. (Casey Moss) which could change everything.

Meanwhile, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) convinces Jack that she’s on his side about the secret memory serum—not! The conniving two-faced blonde has an ulterior motive, and Jack finds this out to shocking consequences.

Its’s hard to remember if Ted (Gilles Marini) is two-timer or a quadruple timer with the way he’s been deceiving people lately. But, smart Lani (Sal Stowers) may be on to him. She has some questions about the multiple stories he’s been telling and he will be hard-pressed to satisfy her.

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) may be out of town but she’s not out of mind. Someone has terrifying visions of the fire setter. It looks like the consequences from Claire’s rage may linger on for a while, to the dismay of more than a few people.

What do you think of Ted and Hope (Kristian Alfonso)? It’s hard to tell if she’s really falling for the flake or just lonely after the end of her marriage. Let’s hope that Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has more sense than her mom and manages to get to the bottom of his nefarious activity before Hope is hurt too badly.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.