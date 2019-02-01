Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jordan returns, Stefan shocks everyone, Leo is John’s son?

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Haley (Thia Megia) and J.J. (Casey Moss). Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that a familiar returning face is as beautiful as she is twisted, and not one but two Salemites end up missing in action.

Next week Chrishell Strause reprises her role as Jordan, but what in the world is she up to now? Fans will spy the gorgeous girl when poor kidnapped Ciara (Victoria Konefal) takes sight of her and can’t believe her eyes. But is Jordan friend or foe?

It’s hard to tell since Ben, aka The Necktie Killer (Robert Scott Wilson), is Jordan’s brother, so to say that evil runs in the family would be an understatement.

Later, Abigail (Kate Mansi) runs into Jordan and has a thing or two to tell Ben about the situation.

Just when you thought you knew who the bad guys were, evil Stefan (Tyler Christopher) goes and does something heroic and redeeming. Who would have guessed that he had it in him?

Tune in to see the DiMera spawn try to save Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) when her life is in danger!

Nonetheless, this brave deed won’t change everyone’s mind about Stefan (no O). Arch enemy and enraged dad Chad (Billy Flynn) confronts Stefan about his possible role in Charlotte’s kidnapping and the fur flies between these alpha males!

Speaking of scary, John (Drake Hogestyn) may have another secret son in his very messy closet. Now that Leo’s mom has been located, what are the chances that Leo (Greg Rikaart) is his son from another mother? Good to great, considering how convoluted John’s past is. What Roman (Josh Taylor) has to say to John about this stunning turn of events is priceless!

It will be interesting to see where the straight outta nowhere, “Hayley-is-an-illegal-immigrant,” plot goes. Haley (Thia Megia) and J.J. (Casey Moss) are now living together and deserve a grand romance, but will it get bogged down in her plight? Hook him up with saucilicious, hot mess Eve (Kassie DePaiva) already!

By week’s end Ciara will have had enough of being chained to that nasty old cabin bed and does something that may result in even greater pain and agony. Can Ben swoop in to rescue her before it’s too late?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.