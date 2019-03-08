Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: John is doubly stunned, Sarah and Eric get caught, Leo shocks Brady

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease a torrential drama storm is brewing, with lots of angsty pants and plenty of tense moments for your favorite Salemites.

First off, rumors are flying that Stefan (Tyler Christopher) may get a visit from his dearly departed mom. As in, Vivian is back from the dead! Robin Strasser has joined DOOL, and although there are no deets on her role, some fans think she’s a dead (no pun intended) ringer for Viv — same age, same chutzpah.

Plus, Stefan (no O) needs a firm hand right now, as his ever complicated love life is in full throttle.

What girl could say no to a proposal made with a bunch of helium balloons and a box of donuts? Apparently Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Of course, only she and Eric (Greg Vaughan) know that they’ve got a thing going on behind Rex’s (Kyle Lowder) back.

Oops, looks like that secret is out of the bag!

Next week, these two get caught with their hands in the cookie jar so to speak. Brady (Eric Martsolf) of all people catches them in a clinch and explodes full throttle at Eric.

Maybe he’s still absorbing the shock from learning that he has another brother from another mother that he didn’t know about! Leo (Greg Rikaart) spills all to a stunned Brady and loves every salacious minute of it.

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) isn’t done with Haley (Thia Megia). It’s not enough that he drove her into hiding. When his Spidey sense starts tingling he gets all up in Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) grill. J.J. (Casey Moss) will not be pleased with her dear old amnesiac dad.

Who would’ve thought Ben aka The Necktie Killer (Robert Scott Wilson) would suddenly become everyone’s sweetheart? First Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) has a word with lovelorn Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Then Stefan gives his bodyguard a pep talk. Rah rah!

Spoiler alert: John (Drake Hogestyn) has two shocking bombshells thrown at him, what are the odds he survives to tell the tale?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.