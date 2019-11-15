Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jayla is a thing, a baby is MIA, and Clyde confesses

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that a ton of information regarding the events of the past year which occurred off-screen is set to spill. There are some shockers to be revealed and you don’t want to miss a moment of the exciting action.

Clyde (James Read) reveals a stunning and jaw-dropping bombshell to his son Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). Could it be that he was the one who killed Jordan (Chrishell Hartley)? Don’t put it past him, he never was Jordan’s biggest fan.

Just when you thought that Sander was set for a lifetime of happiness, all heck breaks loose. “Their” baby goes missing, and it creates a panic for the worried parents. Will the truth about the baby’s paternity come out at this time in shocking fashion?

Xander (Paul Telfer) is also under fire in his professional life. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is none too happy to be working under him and goes rifling through his office. She may or may not find incriminating evidence she can use against him, but surely the baby drama will trump any action she may be thinking of taking.

If you thought you knew everything there is to know about seemingly happy Chabby, think again! Chad (Billy Flynn) is up to something, and it’s bigger than just duping Abigail (Kate Mansi). In fact, the cops are on the case as Eli (Lamon Archey) is caught sneaking into Chad’s laptop.

Hold on to your hats, fans, there’s a hot new couple in town, and it isn’t who you think. Say hello to Jayla, as they’re now a thing. Yes, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Justin (Wally Kurth) have made a love connection in the wake of Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) death and Patch’s (Stephen Nichols) absence.

What do you think of these two together? On the one hand, it makes sense, but with Patch returning to Salem, it will be interesting so be sure to tune in and find out what happens next!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.