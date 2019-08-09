Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jarlena schemes, Gabi is indecisive, and Anna has news

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that the plot thickens between Stabi, a handsome but jilted doctor departs leaving a heroine free and easy, and Jarlena is front and center! Let’s not waste another minute dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

We haven’t seen Jarlena for a while, but we are about to see them getting up to some hijinks to please the other. Expect their efforts to end in a humorous climax.

The mask masquerade continues its torrid path of destruction throughout Salem. Are you enjoying the shenanigans that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is getting up to in her Nicole (Arianne Zucker) mask?

Look for Nicole to have major beef with two leading ladies in the coming days. First, she has a confrontation with the queen of cool, Marlena (Deidre Hall). Hot on the heels of this sizzler, Nicole takes on her rival, Gabi (Camila Banus), aka Mrs. DiMera!

How long can this whole mask charade go on? For the foreseeable future apparently.

Elsewhere, the still-amnesiac Jack (Matthew Ashford) confronts Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) about something that displeased him. How would he know what makes him happy, he doesn’t even remember who he is!

Anna (Leann Hunley) is back and she wastes no time dropping a major bombshell.

If you haven’t done so, be sure to check out the DOOL spin-off, Chad & Abby in Paris. There is trouble in paradise when Chad catches Abby with another man! Actually, she and Austin (Austin Peck) are swilling some bubbly, but is it perfectly innocent?

Cin is still going strong, and next week they stumble a major clue when they catch Kate (Lauren Koslow) in the act of doing something devilish!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.