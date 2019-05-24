Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jack remembers, Will gets help, and John grovels

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that there is a whole lot of secrets and innuendo going down, with one cad getting a glimpse of his past and another doing what he does best—being shady!

Let’s get started dishing all of the soaptastic dirt that’s fit to print!

First of all, be aware that there will be a short week in store. Days of our Lives will be preempted on Monday, May 27 due to coverage of the 2019 French Open.

When the show resumes on Tuesday, the hot and soapy action will more than make up for what was missed.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) has a saucy secret to spill. As if there’s any other kind! Just what does she have to tell Jack (Matthew Ashford) that could wait until now? It may have something to do with her new position under him, ahem, as commish. Jack must know what he’s doing by appointing her to work as a civil servant, but could she have a nasty secret hiding in her closet?

Meanwhile, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has a request of everyone’s fave shrink, Marlena (Deidre Hall). He wants to be hypnotized again! He is sure that he knows something about the cabin fire that could get him off the hook.

Speaking of secret and repressed memories, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Rex (Kyle Lowder) are on the case! They want to help Will (Chandler Massey), and so they go into overdrive. Rex has some notes that he kept from his time working with Dr. Rolf and these two work through them in a bid to find info that could help Will get right.

John (Drake Hogestyn) also is desperate to help Will. Why else would he go to his mortal enemy to ask for a favor?

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) needs a friend. Kate (Lauren Koslow) is breathing down her neck, wait I mean she’s breathing down Victor’s (John Aniston) neck (and in his ear!). She’s a vixen, and it’s only a matter of time before she makes a move on the silver fox. In the meantime, Maggie turns to Brady (Eric Martsolf), and the bombshell she drops on him will shock you!

Elsewhere, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) has cause for hope, but is it enough to turn her life around?

Next week, Jack shares a special memory with her, and it isn’t about his becoming mayor. He remembers a little snippet from their past together, and when Jennifer hears, she’s beside herself.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.