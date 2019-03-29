Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: J.J. is on to Claire, Rafe has shocking news, Gabi goes after Stefan

29th March 2019 10:43 AM ET

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that some Salemite’s are about to get a comeuppance while others are quite puzzled by mysterious discoveries.

Brandon Barash has taken over the role of Stefan, previously played by Tyler Christopher, with relish and delicious brashness. Gabi (Camila Banus) shocked both of them when she laid a smacker on him, but next week she may take out her pent up emotions in a different manner.

Inside she knows that she is sizzling hot for Stefan, so when Brady (Eric Martsolf) goads her into giving him some payback, she is tempted.

Speaking of sizzle, it’s finally getting hot between wild and reckless Sheila (Tionne Watkins) and honest Abe (James Reynolds)! These two are an odd couple, but this makes their undeniable chemistry all the more exciting. An ex-con and a man of the law making things work will be very interesting! What will their friends and family have to say?

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) returns to town with a bombshell. Could it be about sleazy Ted’s (Gilles Marini) presumed dead wife? Hope (Kristian Alfonso) definitely needs a wake-up call where the ambulance chaser is concerned.

Then again, Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) has shared her secret baby drama with him, so perhaps it is about that astonishing development!

Meanwhile, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) drops stunning news of her own when Jack holds a mayoral rally.

Does Will (Chandler Massey) have a case of the evil eye blues? Next week he and his loved ones find out what caused him to collapse immediately after Leo (Greg Rikaart) claimed to have put a spell on him.

J.J. (Casey Moss) may not have gotten the girl, but he does get some soapalicious, stunning dirt on Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan). How long before everyone knows that she is the one who nearly burned Ciara (Victoria Konefal) alive by setting the cabin fire? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.