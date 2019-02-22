Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Hope apologizes to Ben, Cin are on the rocks, Victor colludes with Diana

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that Cin is back on the rocks while Victor (John Aniston) makes a welcome if rare appearance.

Let’s not waste a minute more before dishing out all of the absolutely fabulous soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Chabby fans are living a bittersweet existence now that this lovely couple has married and flown off to Paris. The good news is that the little family is finally reunited as they should be, but whatever are we going to do with sweet Abigail (Kate Mansi) and bad-boy Chad (Billy Flynn) off our screens?

Maybe Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Tyler Christopher) can take up the slack in the wake of Chabby’s departure. Poor Stefan is going to need some TLC after the horrible realization that Gabigail is no more. Heck, he has Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) just down the hall, maybe it’s time to turn over a new DiMera leaf.

Not likely to have a happily ever after any time soon is Cin. Next week Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has a terrible attack of conscience and breaks up with the brunette in the misguided belief that he may hurt her.

What?! These two fought the law, Mama Hope (Kristian Alfonso), and a whack job of a sister in order to be together. Heck, Hope even apologized to the Necktie Killer for ever doubting that his homicidal tendencies were in check.

Speaking of Jordan (Chrishell Hartley), will we ever find out what caused her psychotic break? Do we care?

The screen always cackles and glows when Victor appears, and next week fans have cause to celebrate as the titan of Titan Industries kicks up some mischief.

Believe it or not, he’s throwing down with cray Diana (Judith Chapman) of all people. This means that Marlena will be one very unhappy shrink next week! You do not want to miss the look on her face when Victor drops an epic shocker on the unsuspecting lady.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.