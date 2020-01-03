Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gabi’s world begins to crumble, Victor faces a crisis, and Nicole hatches a plan

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease that plans are formed, a family is in crisis, lies unfold, and there is a new couple alert.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) confronts Victor (John Aniston), but things do not go according to her master plan. Grandpa Victor suffers a medical crisis and Xander (Paul Telfer) will blame Ciara for Victor’s latest health issue. He will even give Ciara a stern warning when it comes to Victor.

The question is, will she listen? Ciara is known for doing what she wants, regardless of what anyone has to say about it.

Xander will be on the warpath following Victor’s ordeal. Besides Ciara, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is enemy number one. Ben is not going to have a good week. Ciara will deliver bad news to him, Xander will threaten him, and time is running out as Ben’s final appeal looms.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) gets wind of what is going on with Victor, but will he put his issues aside to be there for his ailing grandfather? Along with dealing with Victor, Brady will be sucked into Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) plan to convince Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) they are more than just friends.

Speaking of Kristen, she will get an unexpected visitor. Does Stefano (Stephen Nichols) finally reveal himself to his daughter? The spoilers tease Stefano will test Kristen, so there is a good chance he is the one who surprises her.

Gabi (Camila Banus) will scramble to save her world as it begins to come crumbling down around her. She will be duped by Kristen, who uses Gabi to get what she wants. Gabi will work hard to cover her tracks with Eli (Lamon Archey).

Now that Lani (Sal Stowers) is back in Salem, Gabi is going to need to watch her back. Eli starts to pressure Lani to reveal why she vandalized Gabi Chic, and that could spell trouble for Gabi’s romance with him.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Evan (Brock Kelly) continue to grow closer. They share another kiss, which will infuriate Kate (Lauren Koslow). She will once again run to warn Will (Chandler Massey) about Evan moving in on Sonny.

The return of “Steve” has rocked the lives of several Salem residents. John (Drake Hogestyn) will make “Hope” squirm with his questions regarding “Steve.” Jack (Matthew Ashford) has words with his brother over “Steve’s” behavior.

It is going to be a week full of shocking twists, unforgettable turns, and stunning revelations on the daytime drama. Make sure to tune in each day, so not a moment of the excitement is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.