Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gabi suspects Nicole, Hope falls for Ted, and Susan returns!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that a ton of torment is coming down the pike for many Salemites.

Who’s about to get a comeuppance? Which couple kisses and makes up? Let’s start dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Join these Days of our Lives discussions on our forum! Is Xander on the road to redemption?

Ted (Gilles Marini) may be pushing his luck. It seems like just yesterday he was smooching Kate (Lauren Koslow), and now, he and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) lock lips. I pity the fool when Hope finds out what he’s been up to!

Maybe he’ll get his comeuppance before then. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) sees these two going at it and does not like the sight one bit.

Gabi (Camila Banus) isn’t doing Kate any favors either. They’ve always been thick as thieves, but this time around Gabi doesn’t want anything to do with her friend’s shenanigans. Will she turn her in?

Speaking of Gabi, she runs into Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) masquerading as Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and her Spidey sense goes off. You know what they say, you can’t con a con!

She may have a reason to uncover the act since she comes to believe that Nicole is the one sabotaging Stefan (Brandon Barash). And, despite her busy schedule, Nicole finds time to make another pass at Brady (Eric Martsolf)!

Xander (Paul Telfer) has taken con artistry to a new high, but it won’t keep him out of jail. Still, he finds a way to pay Kristen back for all of his misery!

His high won’t last long though, as Gabi rips into him when he least expects it.

And, adding insult to injury, Brady tries to out-weasel Xander at Titan Industries. Does the better man come out on top? That depends on how you define better!

If you think that Kristen and Nicole were double trouble, get ready for three times the fun! Next week, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) returns! She pays a visit to WilSon, and they have a reunion of sorts. Uh, oh, what could wrong?

