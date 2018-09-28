Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Eric seeks Nicole, Farah Fath returns, Sami finds E.J.?

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s NBC soap tease a ton of hot and heavy plot lines converge into a sizzling, soapy drama-rama that you do not want to miss!

First off, E.J. (formerly James Scott) is alive and well on a ventilator? Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) are kaput? And John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) retie the knot?

We have the intel to these soap-tastic questions, plus a whole lot more, so let’s get started dishing the soapy dirt!

DOOL fans would love for Elvis Jr. to be alive, and this week Sami (Alison Sweeney) may find the answer she’s looking for. A dramatic picture from the set shows a gobsmacked Sami staring at a person in a hospital bed, with a huge air tube sticking out from his face. Is it E.J.? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Elsewhere, the brouhaha that Eve (Kassie DePaiva) brought about is set to come full circle. Last week a tearful Jennifer gave her gorgeous engagement ring back to Eric when she told him that she knows Nicole (Arianne Zucker) really left him because Brady (Eric Martsolf) blackmailed her into doing so.

A furious Eric then delivered a bloody beat down on his brother, who then got his heart broke when Eve admitted to also knowing the dreadful truth.

Where does this foursome go from here? Splitsville, apparently! Next week the backlash is fast and furious as the injured parties continue to take out their wrath on each other.

In the end, expect Eric to go looking for Nicole, with Zucker’s first airdate set for October 9.

Meanwhile, Gabi (Camila Banus) is losing it big time by trying to exact revenge on Abi (Marci Miller) by any means necessary. What she does next week will make your blood boil and you do not want to miss a minute of this demented girl’s shenanigans!

Let’s just say that Chad (Billy Flynn) gets the shock of his life after stumbling across a stunning find in Abi’s room.

At the end of the week, the mystery over Baby Bon Bon could come to a head as Mimi (Farah Fath) pops into town! Fath returns to her DOOL role as Bonnie Lockhart’s daughter, but her appearance is not welcomed by everyone. Does she have a dastardly secret to spill?

Elsewhere, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) receives an intriguing offer. Will he make a deal with the devil?

Speaking of devilish deals, Hattie (Deidre Hall) demands to marry hapless John, with a delighted Belle (Martha Madison) fully on board. Can this tragedy of comic proportions possibly be avoided, with the real Marlena down in the hospital basement fighting for her life? The answer may surprise you!

In the meantime, look for eternal troublemaker Sami to discover the truth about the mom she didn’t really shoot—it’s a long story!

Should Ciara (Victoria Konefal) believe the pleadings of her mom or her friend, formerly known as The Necktie Killer? Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has something important to tell Ciara, but could Hope (Kristian Alfonso) prevent him from doing so by throwing the boy into Gray Bar Manor?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.