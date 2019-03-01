Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Diana wants Marlena neutralized, Rex rescues Chloe, Stefan’s enemies act

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap reveal that a gorgeous damsel in distress might not be out of the woods quite yet, while a new tiger in town devises a plan to get rid of her competition. Can’t we all just get along?

Abigail (Kate Mansi) and Chad (Billy Flynn) are gone but not forgotten. Maybe the fan faves can visit on holidays and during natural disasters like the rest of Salem’s dearly departed who aren’t quite gone?

Now that Jack (Matthew Ashford) has betrayed JJ (Casey Moss) by outing illegal immigrant Haley (Thia Megia), the consequences have dire results for several Salem residents. But, will JJ end up needing his dad’s help in order to find the MIA girl?

There will also be Cin-ful consequences for a pair of star-crossed lovers. Did Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) even wait 24 hours before dumping his true love Ciara (Victoria Konefal)? His loon of a sister has him convinced he’ll always be dangerous, but shouldn’t he consider the source?

Things aren’t going much smoother for Hope (Kristian Alfonso). Next week she is blown out of the water when she discovers Ted (Gilles Marini) has a secret.

Are those nasty knife-wielding goons still stalking Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin)? Someone is! Look for Rex to play the hero as he neutralizes a scary situation.

We don’t know how, we don’t know where, but Diana (Judith Chapman) makes up her pretty little devious mind to get rid of Marlena (Deidre Hall). We do know why!

How does Babi sound to you? That’s what we’ll have if Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Gabi (Camila Banus) join forces to bring down Stefan (Tyler Christopher). Because you know they’ll end up falling in love!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.