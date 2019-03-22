Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Cin sizzle in sin, Gabi and Stefan kiss, Rafe busts Ted

22nd March 2019 11:24 AM ET

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that a very unlikely couple tango, while one upright man gets revenge on his sleazy enemy. Let’s start dishing the soapy beans DOOL fans!

First of all, if you blinked you may be wondering why Stefan looks a tad different these days of our lives. Brandon Barash has taken over the role previously played by Tyler Christopher, and at quite a juicy-licious point in the storyline!

This week he and chic Gabi (Camila Banus) get up close and personal, and it’s not to yell at each other if you know what I mean. You know what they say, where there’s smoke there’s fire, and these two have been smoldering for weeks.

Poor Leo (Greg Rikaart). He gets some news that makes him blue. He’s usually green with jealousy, but this info turns him into a hot mess. In fact, he’s in such a bad way, it’s almost easy to feel sorry for him and forgive his past misdeeds. Almost!

No love is lost between Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eric (Greg Vaughan), who gets put on blast. These two are fighting over a woman, what else is new?

Speaking of gorgeous men at war, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ted (Gilles Marini) tangle. Ted is getting too close to Hope (Kristian Alfonso) so Rafe does the right thing and tells Abe (James Reynolds) a thing or three about the suave ambulance chaser.

Cin, and their drama ratchets up a notch on Friday. Playing nurse to an ailing Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) brings out the sexy side of Ciara (Victoria Konefal). But at the same time, their frenemy Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) drops a bombshell that threatens to alter their lives forever!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.