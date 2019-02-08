Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Cin reunite, Jordan breaks down, a Kate and Rafe redo?

Jordan has a dark side. Photo Credit: NBC

oDays of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that two damsels in distress stay that way, while the tension between a pair schemers amps up.

Ready to start dishing the devilicious soapy dirt? Let’s start dishing!

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is front and center when she finds herself the victim of a dangerous, possibly deadly force. Which begs the question, what the heck happened to Jordan (Chrishell Hartley)? Once the picture of sugar and sunshine, it seems she’s turned to the dark side with nary a reason why.

Next week Kate runs afoul of the dastardly vixen when she comes close to finding out a secret. Will she survive her mistake?

You bet she will when none other than a handsome hunk from her past arrives in the nick of time to save her!

Now that Rope are on the ropes, what are the chances that Rafe (Galen Gering) and Kate reconnect? Good to excellent judging by how she thanks him for saving her!

Don’t feel too bad for Jordan however. By week’s end she has her own encounter with eye-candy of the male variety. But will Rex (Kyle Lowder) live to tell the tale?

Elsewhere Jack (Matthew Ashford) and his amnesia are the gift that keep on giving for Eve (Kassie DePaiva). When she gets dirt on someone in the mayoral race, she pushes Jack to use it for his own advantage. Will he or won’t he? How he decides to play this will have an epic effect on his burgeoning relationship with J.J. (Casey Moss).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Chad (Billy Flynn) get into a war of words but each has something the other wants. Chad thinks that Ben took his daughter, and Ben needs help in finding Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Will the alpha males lock antlers or decide to cooperate for the greater good?

It’s February sweeps month, and you know what that means. You do not want to miss the bombshell Friday Cliffhanger moment that explodes on screen when Cin get back together again!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.