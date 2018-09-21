Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Brady’s life spontaneously combusts, Sami is in danger, wedding bells ring!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s NBC sudser promise that one of Salem’s most eligible bachelors will be front and center in a sizzling storyline that you don’t want to miss! It seems that someone’s conscience gets the best of them, and they spill a load of beans that leads to all kinds of nasty repercussions down the road.

But first, it appears that Gabi’s (Camila Banus) latest sneaky stunt may backfire big time. She just can’t get over herself and she gave into the nasty green-eyed monster when she set out to poison her frenemy Abi (Marci Miller).

But spoilers tease that someone is on to her shenanigans. Nonetheless, will it be a case of too little too late where Abi and her unborn baby are concerned?

We haven’t seen the last of that pistol-packing hot mess we all know and love as Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney). Fresh off her stunt of nearly killing her own mom as she was about to say “I Do,” Sami’s life is about to get a whole lot more complicated when she goes on a mission to find out the truth about E.J. next week.

She can’t forget what her vixen sister-in-law Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) said about Elvis being alive and hunts her down at the DiMera mansion. Of course, she’s taking her life into her hands by stepping foot on the grounds of that creepy old house, but what happens next will surprise even hardcore DOOL fans!

Speaking of Kristen, she’s determined to finish the botched job that Sami messed up. Just in time for a big soapy Friday Cliffhanger, the marvelous minx goes looking for Marlena (Deidre Hall), with death and mayhem on her mind. But who exactly will she find?

Next week Brady (Eric Martsolf) is front and center as his world explodes into a million jagged little pieces. The handsome single dad starts off his memorable week with hearing the word about Tate that concerns him greatly.

Things then go from bad to worse when he finds himself in a mother of a brother mess. Eric (Greg Vaughan) is on the warpath! He wants answers about Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Brady loses it instead!

How far will these two beefcakes go when they face off and go toe to toe? Be sure to tune in and find out!

As if all that mischief weren’t enough for one man for one week, temptress Eve (Kassie DePaiva) has a bombshell that will break Brady’s heart. You might think that after his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week, Brady might be tempted to fall off the sober train — and you’d be right!

But wait, there’s more! It seems that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) has another side job to perform. Yep, someone has booked his marriage-making services!

After the last fiasco he presided over, you’d think business would be slow for Officiant Abe. But no, someone is itching to get hitched, and you won’t believe who it is!

Look for the Cin drama to ramp up as Ciara (Victoria Konefal) seeks the truth about Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) charges.

And, is it finally time for a happily ever after for Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) now that Paul (Sean Christopher) is out of the picture? Don’t count on it just yet!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.