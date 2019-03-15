Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Brady bests Leo, there’s a new Stefan in town, Marlena levitates again?

By Tanya Clark

15th March 2019 12:15 PM ET

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC sudser reveal that Marlena (Deidre Hall) is about to have her umpteenth out of body experience. Spread the wealth, Doc, let someone else have the fun for once!

Then again, maybe she deserves a little break from reality given what her hubby John (Drake Hogestyn) has been up to. Again.

Yep, looks like Leo (Greg Rikaart) is his next “who knew?” son. But that’s the least of it.

Next week Diana (Judith Chapman) will get a horrible feeling that she left behind evidence of her attempt to murder Doc.

Will she attempt to finish the job?

In the meantime, Leo won’t have the welcome wagon rolled out for him just because he’s John’s son. Brady pulls a bombshell twist on him and the weasely guy has a conniption.

Things get Cinful at the DiMera Manse! Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are in the wrong place at the wrong time when bullets fly all around.

Oh, that crazy Stefan. Spoiler alert: former General Hospital star Brandon Barash (Johnny Zacchara) is set to debut as Stefano 2.0 next week. Barash’s first airdate is March 22, 2019, making for a heck of a Friday Cliffhanger no doubt!

Never a dull minute with Stefan (no O). Of course, chances are the thugs are looking for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) — not him.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) are caught kissing by Brady (Eric Martsolf). Will he tell Rex (Kyle Lowder)?

It looks like Tripp (Lucas Adams) comes to his senses where Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is concerned. But that doesn’t make things right for illegal immigrant Haley (Thia Megia).

Look for do-gooder J.J. (Casey Moss) to step up in a big way to repair the damage that his faux-dad, Jack Devereaux (Matthew Ashford) has done. As in wedding bells, rice throwing and plenty of hand wringing.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.