Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ben watches as the cabin burns, Lani is stunned, Stefan and Abe meet up

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that there is epic fallout from Claire’s fire fascination, while a cad inadvertently shows his hand.

Ted (Gilles Marini) is digging a hole for himself and he doesn’t even have a clue. Has he cooked his goat by telling faux Nicole (Stacy Haiduk) a bombshell secret?

In the meantime Nicole, who is really Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in a Nic mask, does a con job of her own when she wrangles a job at DiMera Enterprises.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) falls for the imposter hook, line and sinker, just like he fell for Gabi’s (Camila Banus) ruse. But the cad also has a stunning encounter with Abe (James Reynolds). Is Honest Abe about to do the devil’s work?

At the cabin, Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Haley (Thia Megia) are victimized by Claire and her lighter. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is on his way, but can he save both innocents?

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) is confronted by Sonny (Freddie Smith) who wants the diary with recipes, um, formulas, that can save Will’s (Chandler Massey) life, or he will kill her!

Later, WilSon have happy news for Gabi. Is it that Sami (Alison Sweeney) is in town?

Now that Ben knows Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) set the fire, he and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) work together to being her down. Burn, baby, burn!

Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) continue to bond, while Xander (Paul Telfer) makes a move on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Nonetheless, this doesn’t stop Sarah and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) questioning the six pack hunk about the elusive diary. Will he do the right thing and admit to everything he knows, even giving up Kristen?

Here’s to hoping that TPTB continue to explore the strange yet fascinating relationship between Maggie and Xander. She makes him human, and that is saying a lot. The screen absolutely sizzles when the bad boy is on, and redemption may be the only way he can remain in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.