Days of Our Lives spoilers: Chad and Abigail return to Salem this fall

Days of our Lives fans are in for a treat this fall. Two fan favorites are returning after a short hiatus from Salem to stir up some possible trouble.

It was announced that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) will be headed back to town this fall. The pair recently left Salem but because Days of our Lives tapes so far in advance, it has been a while since the two were actually on set.

Why did Chad and Abby leave Days of our Lives?

Back in February, the two rode off into the sunset. While the exit wasn’t shocking, it wasn’t wrapped up like it could have been. Viewers questioned what would happen next and now, it looks like the two will be headed back to Salem.

After everything that happened to tear these two apart, Chad and Abby are raising their children together. Stefan (formerly Tyler Christopher, currently Brandon Barash) really messed with Abby’s head and caused quite the rift with her and Chad.

The reason for their return isn’t being revealed just yet, but it will likely tie into sweeps this fall. Days of Our Lives regularly rotates characters and after their short hiatus, they will likely be front and center once again.

Daytime Emmy appearance

While neither Billy Flynn or Marci Miller won a Daytime Emmy last night, they presented an award. In fact, Kate Mansi was also on hand with them as they were introduced with Chad and his “Abbys.”

News of their return came just before the award show aired and now, viewers are anxious to see what is next.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.