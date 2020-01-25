Days of our Lives spoilers: A family at odds, a friendship destroyed, and a life hangs in the balance

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease it is family against family, friendships are forever changed, and one life is in jeopardy of being lost.

Life returns to the present day in Salem after a week of going back in time to answer several burning questions since the flash-forward. The daytime drama kicks off right where it ended in the present day, with devious plans going into action, and lies being uncovered.

Ciara is at odds with Victor

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has no regrets telling Will (Chandler Massey) the truth about how Adrienne (Judi Evans) died. Will is shocked that Victor (John Aniston) and Xander (Paul Telfer) sent him to prison.

It is not a black and white situation though. Will cares about Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), and coming clean with the truth will cost her significantly. Ciara vows her grandfather will not get away with what he did to Will. Telling the truth is not going to be that easy.

‘Hope’ destroys her friendship with Marlena

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is caught off guard when Hope (Kristian Alfonso) points a gun at her. The good Doc has no clue it is Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso), not Hope, who is destroying their friendship.

It is all part of Princess Gina’s master plan to get her hooks into John (Drake Hogestyn). Fans know Marlena isn’t going to die because Stefano (Stephen Nichols) wants his Queen of the Night all for himself.

The next phase of the devious duos master plan is on, but spoilers for the NBC soap opera tease Shawn (Brandon Beemer) returns next week. His return could mean trouble for Stefano and Princess Gina.

‘Steve’ leaves John hanging, literally

John and “Steve” (Stephen Nichols) continue their search for Stefano. After a run-in with Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (‎Leann Hunley) brings out a bizarre side of “Steve,” John grows suspicious of his pal.

Like his wife, John is in the dark about who he is working with on his latest mission. Stefano is his partner in crime, not Steve. The Phoenix uses his new face to get the upper hand on his nemesis and leaves John hanging in a dungeon fighting for his life.

It is going to be a week full of dramatic twists and turns. Fans are aware episodes of Days have not aired or have been interrupted due to the impeachment hearings. NBC does not alter the daytime schedule, so make sure you know how to watch episodes of the show if it does not air on the network.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.