Days of our Lives spoiler: Ciara and Tripp take it to the next level today!

Today is the day on Days of our Lives for Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) to make a commitment to each other after weeks of waffling.

There is no doubt that Ciara has feelings for Tripp, but there’s also Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) on her troubled mind! She will be a busy girl this week as first she takes the plunge in her relationship with Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) son, and tomorrow has a huge moment with Ben.

How far do Tripp and Ciara go? Let’s just say that you do not want to miss a minute of their momentous journey! It has been hard for the beautiful brunette to trust following a horrific rape by her stepbrother. But sweet Tripp has been patient with her, and she’s finally willing to let go and trust again.

This is a big step for Ciara, and one she does not take lightly. However, her magical time with Tripp will be short lived as on Tuesday, Ben rushes to her side to spill the good news he has.

Apparently, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) have stumbled upon new evidence that exonerates him from setting the cabin fire. This is great news, as Ciara did not want to believe that he would burn her to a crisp on purpose!

Throughout his ordeal, Ciara has trusted in Ben, and now it looks like her faith was warranted. How will this new development affect her love life?

Cin has been scorching up the screen whenever they share scenes, and fans are divided as to whether they are Team Tripp or Team Ben. But this week’s developments will definitely put Ciara in the hot seat as both hunky guys would like to be her one and only!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.