Days of our Lives speculation: Is Hope really Princess Gina?

Days of our Lives fans who think Hope is acting out of character could be right if a scandalous rumor is true! Fans are speculating that the Stepford Wife entertaining thoughts of an affair with Ted (Gilles Marini) isn’t Hope at all, but really Princess Gina!

And why not? Currently, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is masquerading as Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

How else will they explain the craziness that took place as Hope and Ted sipped red wine and made goo-goo eyes at each other?

Princess Gina was a con artist pawn of the late, great Stefano DiMera. Ultimately, she rejected him and so Stefano did the logical thing, he brainwashed Hope (Kristian Alfonso) into believing she was the regal lady—hey, they looked just like each other!

The real Princess Gina is presumed dead (this is soap dead, folks!), but Hope has been known to revert to her alter ego from time to time. Especially when under stress!

When Ted suggested they go to Doug’s Place, she nixed the idea as terminally awkward.

Leave it to Will (Chandler Massey) and his unresolved brain tumor to catch sight of the monstrosity and go all crazy on them. “Hope,” he yelled, “what is going on, are you on a date with this guy?”

He goes on to inform her that her date, “framed Sonny and me for murder!”

Hope, are you really this desperate, girl? No, of course not, brassy Hope doesn’t know the meaning of the word desperate, but Princess Gina does. Her haughty Highness would fall for Euro-trash Ted in a hot minute!

Kate (Lauren Koslow) was watching in the corner, and although Will eventually apologized for his outburst, she popped off, “But there’s not a word he said that wasn’t true!”

Hope’s loved ones are calling her out left and right on her out of character behavior these days. Is there a royal reason for her hijinks?

Be sure to stay tuned and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.