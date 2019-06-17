Days of our Lives recap: Kate and Gabi are suspicious, WilSon marries, and Xander’s in the hot seat

Days of our Lives picked up from its Friday cliffhanger with a solid spate of romance, action, drama, and intrigue, including a wedding, and a plea for information!

Nicole/Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) was front and center and on everyone’s lips. She has a problem with Ted (Gilles Marini) and took drastic action to keep him quiet.

As she went about her business, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Abe (James Reynolds) nearly stumbled upon her dastardly deed. By the way, what are the odds that Abe reforms Stefan? Or that Stefan drags Honest Abe to the dark side?

WilSon fans got their wish when these two remarried. Of course, it was under a bittersweet cloud as Will (Chandler Massey) is still in the hospital. Nonetheless, these two beamed and their loved ones were happy for them.

Now that Xander (Paul Telfer) has surrendered the diary of mad-man medical recipes that he stole from Dr. Rolf, Will’s chances at beating his illness are greatly improved. But, his honesty came with a price.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) demanded to know why Xander lied to her. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) was not ready to concede her approval of the hunky six-pack even though he did a good deed.

Meanwhile, Kristen’s gig impersonating Nicole may soon be up. People are starting to notice and talk about Nicole’s odd behavior. even though that did not stop Stefan from giving her a job. At this rate, the whole town will be under his employ, not to mention his thumb!

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) had a conversation about Nicole, and it wasn’t to compliment her hair. These two ladies have both been on the wrong side of right more than once, and you know what they say, you can’t con a con.

Will they discover the outlandish con taking place in Salem?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.