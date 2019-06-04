Days of our Lives recap: J.J. is arrested, Claire is caught, Will is devastated

Days of our Lives recap for the Tuesday, June 4 episode — which revealed Marlena (Deidre Hall) is working overtime to contain the messes in Salem, while things out at the cabin get heated for the fugitives.

Sleazy Jack (Matthew Ashford) calls J.J. (Casey Moss) and tells him his mom has been arrested but she can go free if he turns himself and Haley (Thia Megia) in. J.J. considers his next move.

Back in the interrogation room, that scoundrel Rory (Kevin Riggin) holds the key to where J.J. is, but he’s not about to cough up any info. Later he makes a smooth move that may blow everything up. Looks like Rory hasn’t changed much!

Later, J.J. outwits Jack by popping up at the Salem PD. Jack lets Rory and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) go, but J.J. has the last laugh by refusing to give up Haley. You will not believe what Jack does next!

Marlena finds out from Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) that she was behind Haley’s troubles and can’t believe her ears. Marlena wants to shrink her right then and there, bringing up self-esteem issues. Whoa, we’re way past that Marlena, sweet Claire has graduated to arsonist! Also, Marlena hears her ringtone and gets a funny feeling.

Will (Chandler Massey) remains in the hospital where his loved ones hover over him. Alas, nothing can be done until evil Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) diary of a mad man is found. In the meantime he wonders if he should write his will. Wait for Sami (Alison Sweeney) Will, she has an answer for everything!

When Marlena shows up he tells her he has mere days to live and once again she cannot believe her ears.

Viewers know that Xander (Paul Telfer) has the diary, but at what price will he give it up?

Meanwhile, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) puts two and two together and realizes that Claire is the fire bug.

