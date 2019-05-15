Days of our Lives recap: Haley learns the shocking truth

Days of our Lives viewers were left hanging after a stunning revelation on Wednesday when Melinda Trask (Laura Kai Chen) let drop a shocking bombshell about Haley (Thia Megia)!

For those DOOL fans who were speculating that Melinda is really Haley’s mom and not her sister, now’s the time to say, “I told you so!” Much of the episode revolved around Haley and her immigration drama, with even that nasty but savvy immigration agent getting in on the action by openly smirking at Haley and her problems.

Prior to heaving her bombshell at a gobsmacked Haley, Melinda ripped into her daughter after learning that Haley admitted she was a fraud and her marriage to Tripp (Lucas Adams) was done in order to stay in the country.

Afterward, a suspicious Tripp confronted Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) demanding to know how she’s involved in this mess. After a lot of protesting and wide-eyed innocence, the blonde conniver eventually admitted that she gave Eve (Kassie DePaiva) the recorded evidence, and Tripp told her to have a good life without him.

Meanwhile, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) got her mojo back and stuck it to Jack (Matthew Ashford) by demanding to know what part he played in the immigration disaster. Later, Jennifer is left speechless by an outrageous email.

Oh, did we mention that an outraged J.J. (Casey Moss) later punched Jack sending him flying into next week? Jack picked himself up, more stunned than irate, telling J.J. he cares about him. You can imagine J.J.’s response!

Elsewhere, Rafe (Galen Gering) got his walking papers when Hope’s (Kristian Alfonso) divorce docs arrived. He surprised Hope by hand delivering the papers, complete with his John Hancock. What did she expect?

Will this pave the way for oily liar, backstabber, and fraud Ted (Gilles Marini) to have his way with Hope?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.