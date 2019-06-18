Days of our Lives recap: Claire connived, Tripp made a discovery, and Gabi and Stefan reunite

Days of our Lives fans received a stellar day of action and commotion as a pretty con was ID’d and frenemies made peace.

It was all about Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) as she tried to cover herself and others tried to nail her to the tracks.

With Eve’s (Kassie DePaiva) help, these two schemed to make it look like Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is to blame for everything that Claire has done. Normally it wouldn’t be hard to pin a crime on someone known as the Necktie Killer, but this time it’s different.

Ben knows that Claire set the fire, he just needs to be able to prove it. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) believes him, and Tripp (Lucas Adams) was finally brought up to date about Claire’s deception and love of lighters.

Ben, Tripp, and Ciara hatched a plan to take down blondie. It involves acting like Ben is the bad guy and joining forces with Eve. What could go wrong when you’re playing with fire and the devil?

Additionally, Tripp will come on to Claire just like she likes it. She’s delusional, but is she stupid? Things are ramping up in this incendiary storyline, and not everyone may live to tell the tale.

Elsewhere, those two naughty hotties Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) were in each other’s spaces again. Gabi was upset about Will (Chandler Massey). Will and Sonny (Freddie Smith) married, but will they ever have a honeymoon? Stefan stepped up to help her deal with her pain in a way only he can!

If he plays with fire, in the form of Gabi, what will Abe (James Reynolds) have to say about it? This week he agreed to join forces with Stefan for the good of the company. But he will not suffer fools, and there may be a big mano a mano showdown in the near future!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.