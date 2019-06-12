Days of our Lives recap: Abe is propositioned, Maggie confesses, Jen rants at Eve

On Days of our Lives, Stefan (Brandon Barash) was a man with a plan. He has an offer that Abe (James Reynolds) ostensibly can’t refuse. Honest Abe is now out of a civic job, but is he ready to throw down with the dark side? It will be interesting to see how these two get along since one has no scruples while the other is, well, Honest Abe.

Poor Maggie (Suzanne Rogers)! She’s married to Victor (John Aniston). Wait, that isn’t her problem (at least not today), but she’s fallen off the wagon and must tell Victor. She doesn’t really have to tell him, but she does anyway!

His reaction will surprise you. With enemy Kate (Lauren Koslow) lurking around like a panther ready to pounce, this is not the best time for bombshells in their marriage.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) gets what’s coming to her lowdown little self. After stealing away Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) husband and getting up to more shenanigans, the Horton gal lets her rival know exactly where she stands.

Eve spits fire, too. She gives her fellow blonde a piece of her mind that is dripping with anger and sarcasm. I smell an all-out catfight in the near future!

After burning her retinas catching Stefan in bed with her arch-enemy, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is lonely. Rex (Kyle Lowder) is not available, but these two will spend quality minutes together. I mean both are hot and single so what’s the problem? Foolish Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is toying with Rex, so we might have a new super couple on the horizon.

Spoiler alert: It looks like Rex might soon need a shoulder to cry on because Sarah and Xander (Paul Tefler) are set to relive their boozy night of passion! Wow, bonding with Maggie and doing the nasty with Sarah. He’s almost part of the family again!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.