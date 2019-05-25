Days of our Lives recap: A week filled with darkness, sorrow and shocks

Being a Days of our Lives fan was hardly a picnic this week, and Memorial Day is just around the corner! What brought all the doom and gloom to town, and what in the world can be done to lighten the mood?

First off, the death of a child, even when it’s a hoax, is a downer. Everyone in town has been grieving for the life of baby Holly, who unbeknownst to them, is still very much alive.

Then, there was the gory reveal that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is actually Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). This looks to drag on for a very long time, folks.

We’ve speculated for days now that Nic’s abnormal behavior was down to her being an impostor. Yep, another industrial strength latex mask had everyone fooled, as we saw when Kristen peeled Nic’s face off of her own. Where do they find these fantastic masks — I want one for Halloween!

Looks like Stefan (Brandon Barash) is stuck with the worst choice of two evils after being caught sheet dancing with Gabi (Camila Banus). Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) had to find them sooner or later, and when she did she called them pigs—excuse me, don’t demean the livestock!

Meanwhile, unable to take the way her world’s been turning, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) fell off the wagon, swilling booze like it was water. What’s got her so upset? The un-death of baby Holly and that vixen Kate (Lauren Koslow) sniffing around her husband Victor (John Aniston). Would Victor really turn to Kate?

Perhaps the most disturbing bit of nonsense came from Xander (Paul Telfer) as he tried to act like a decent human being. When caught red-handed with baby Holly’s medical file, he lied and said he was trying to help his uncle Vic grieve. What?!

He called Holly a dear little angel. A normal person would immediately realize Xander had been possessed by the Good Witch, but apparently, Rex (Kyle Lowder) never saw that movie.

Let’s hope a ray of sunshine brightens the mood when DOOL returns next week, all this gloom and doom is dreary.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.