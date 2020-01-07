Days of our Lives: Louise Sorel is reportedly back as Vivian Alamain

Louise Sorel is reportedly coming back to Days of our Lives as Vivian Alamain. The cast is currently on hiatus, as production has been halted since the NBC soap opera is so far ahead in its shooting schedule.

However, Louise has reportedly already taped her scenes as Vivian and fans can expect to see her back on-screen this summer. Neither the actress nor Days have commented on news Louise and Vivian will soon be back in Salem.

According to She Knows Soaps, Louise’s former Santa Barbara costar Nicolas Coster spilled the beans during an interview on the Santa Barbara fan podcast. Nicolas explained Louise was unable to join him and other Santa Barbara alum on reunion cruise because she was busy taping at Days. He did not go into detail, but the interview has now gained the attention of soap fans who are thrilled to learn Louise was back at the Days studio.

The last time fans saw Vivian, actress Robin Strasser was in the role. Louise was unable to make the shooting schedule work, so she had to forgo returning to the NBC soap opera.

Although Vivian was only around for a brief stint, it was long enough for fans to express their desire only to have Louise in the role. No disrespect to Robin, but her portrayal of Vivian missed the mark. She was too over the top, and viewers were not impressed.

#ByRequest, here are some classic Vivian Alamain scenes including her hilarious first scene in 1992 and her infamous revenge against Carly in 1993 and 2010. #LouiseSorel #ClassicDays #Days pic.twitter.com/RspnaNpBoc — Angie (@marino_angie) September 10, 2019

Vivian snuck out of Salem after her son, Stefan (Brandon Barash), was shot and killed because of her actions. The trauma was too much for Viv, who is a fugitive thanks to her shooting Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Now that Stefano (Stephen Nichols) is back in town, he will, for sure, have something to say regarding Vivian’s actions in his absence. Watching Stephen and Louise together on-screen will be so entertaining.

It will be a long wait before fans get to watch them work together on Days of our Lives, but it will so be worth it. The return of Louise Sorel as Vivian Alamain is just another reason to look forward to summer.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.