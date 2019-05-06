Days of our Lives’ Kyler Pettis wins Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor

Congratulations go out today to Kyler Pettis for his big win as Theo Carver on the NBC sudser, Days of our Lives. Kyler won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor for his portrayal as a young man with autism, who endured a turbulent romance as well as being shot. Kyler brought a sense of realism to the role and quickly became a fan fave.

It’s been a while since fans have seen Kyler onscreen, as Theo left Salem in order to receive treatment and recover from his injury.

Kyler debuted on Days of our Lives in 2015, and we last saw the actor in January 2018. It was a bittersweet goodbye for his family and friends, as Theo had made the decision to leave the country for medical help, and there was no return date mentioned.

But by the looks of things, it’s time for the talented actor to return with his spot-on portrayal of Theo! His dad Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is in a huge mess and could use his son’s level-headed advice. Honest Abe doesn’t look so genuine now that he’s been seen kissing his assistant, and his girlfriend dumped him, all while he’s running for mayor.

As Theo, Kyler’s other main story arc involved Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Both had feelings for each other, but soapy events and sneaky characters intervened to 86 things before anything huge could get going.

Now that Ciara is being Cin-ful with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) could that be set to change by a possible Theo return?

It would make their parents happy, that’s for sure. Hope (Kristian Alfonso) would likely much rather see her daughter with Theo than a serial killer! And since it looks like Abe is single and probably jobless, bonding with his son again would be a nice storyline for viewers to watch on DOOL.

In the meantime, be sure to tune in to Days of our Lives this week as May Sweeps action continues in full swing!

Congratulations on your big win, Kyler!

