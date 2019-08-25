Days of our Lives Kristen DiMera: Get to know Stacy Haiduk

Days of our Lives fans have grown fond of seeing the immensely talented Stacy Haiduk on screen, especially since she’s played multiple characters. While you may think you know all there is to know about DOOL’s Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks, how much do you know about their portrayer? Let’s find out!

The Michigan native was born on April 24, 1968. She’s no stranger to daytime, having played dual roles (I’m sensing a trend here!) on another soap.

Soap fans will remember Haiduk as both Patty Williams and Emily Peterson on CBS’ The Young and the Restless. In 2017, Haiduk was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as the mentally unstable Williams.

Haiduk also appeared on the ABC sudser All My Children, as well as NBC’s Another World.

Her other credits include Charmed, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, NCIS, The X-Files, Crossing Jordan, Heroes, Prison Break, seaQuest DSV, and Superboy.

Haiduk is married to fellow actor Bradford Tatum, and the couple has one daughter together.

Haiduk’s artistic talents extend beyond acting, having started dance lessons at age four. After graduating high school the talented thespian relocated to NYC and studied dance with the prestigious Joffery Ballet.

You can catch Haiduk in several music videos, including those by Sawyer Brown and Laura Branigan.

She’s also participated in competitive gymnastics and enjoys all sports. Additionally, Haiduk is an accomplished singer and once studied acting with the late acclaimed actor/coach Roy London.

In her free time, the beautiful and talented actress likes to paint and write.

Onscreen, Haiduk’s life is not so idyllic! Kristen must pay the piper for her masquerade in Salem, during which time she terrorized several residents and fooled the town into believing she was Nicole.

Let’s hope that while Kristen must face the music, Susan will be allowed to remain, with fans continuing to see Haiduk in action!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.