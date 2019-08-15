Days of our Lives: Jack and Melinda are Salem’s new power couple?

Fans of Days of our Lives know that misery loves company, and it appears a thirsty new couple has bonded on just that principle. Look out, because two low-down outcasts with huge chips on their shoulders have just joined forces, and after they put their heads together, Salem will never be the same.

Mayor Jack (Matthew Ashford) encounters deposed D.A. Melinda Trask (Laura Kai Chen) who can’t wait to shove his latest scandal in his face. She gloats about him and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) being done, and she has an extra reason to feel gleeful as Eve took her job from her.

He calls her a bad mom in return. Ouch. She gets in the last laugh by sharing Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) latest hatchet job on him in the Spectator. I guess they have no libel laws in Salem.

He beats a hasty retreat and makes it clear to everyone that he and Jennifer are never, ever, going to get back together.

Jack then asks Melinda to take back her old position. She will for a 15% raise, and it’s a deal. These two can raise a lot of cane in the coming days and weeks, with not a lot of morals between them.

First, Eve has hired shark Justin (Wally Kurth) to sue him for firing her unfairly. With Melinda on his side and on the inside, look for them to fight dirty and pull out every nasty trick in the book to win.

Melinda also has a staunch ally in Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes), which means the town will have to go through her iron fists if they want a piece of Melinda. Julie was happy to see Melinda again, and for her part, Melinda was happy to hear that Julie’s grandson Eli (Lamon Archey) has been promoted at Salem PD.

Let the games begin!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.