Days of our Lives: How to watch Chad and Abby in Paris online

Days of our Lives viewers now have twice as many opportunities to watch their favorite show after the launch of Days of our Lives: The Digital Series, available on the DOOL App.

A total of eight episodes, ranging from 6 to 10 minutes each, follow the adventures of Chabby. Written by head writer Ron Carlivati, the series is titled, “Chad and Abby in Paris.” Days of our Lives fans will see what they’ve been up to after departing Salem. The series can be seen on NBC.com and the NBC app one week after exclusively streaming on the DOOL app.

Debuting on August 1, the digital series features Kate Mansi and Billy Flynn, as Chad and Abigail, two of the show’s biggest fan faves.

The couple will return to Salem later this year, and so the series provides a sort of a transition from their time abroad to their arrival back home.

According to Mansi, “It’s a nice bridge in breaking with the tone and the formality of the daytime genre, but still rooted in that familiarity of the characters and grounded in everything that DAYS is about … It was really cool to see everybody so excited and on board with this new, fresh take. And it’s in Paris! What could be better?”

In addition to Austin Peck reprising the role of Austin, viewers will also see Carrie (Christie Clark) in the DOOL spin-off. A newbie is also introduced, a character named Juliet who is played by Rachele Schank.

DOOL co-executive producer Greg Meng stated, “This new scripted digital series was created to complement storylines while enhancing the viewers experience as they watch the broadcast show. The DOOL App serves as our platform for delivering this and other original content to fans who want an interactive and multimedia experience as well as a way to stay connected to the show. ‘Days’ has been a leader when it comes to innovation, going as far back as 1965 when we were the first to broadcast in color.”

Fun Fact: Mansi won a Daytime Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress on DOOL in 2017.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.