Days of our Lives casting news: Thaao Penghlis and Leann Hunley return as Tony and Anna

Exciting casting news from Days of our Lives reveals that Thaao Penghlis and Leann Hunley are back as Tony DiMera and Anna Fredericks. The oh so entertaining duo pops back up in Salem later this month.

According to Soap Central, the dynamic duo will first reappear onscreen on January 21. It is unclear what brings Tony and Anna back to town, as details are being kept quiet. Neither character has been seen since Days did the time-jump.

The last time viewers saw Anna and Tony, they were saying goodbye to each other. He was being carted off to prison for murdering Ted. Anna vowed to find a way to clear the name of her true love. It has been assumed with the flash-forward that Tony is still behind bars and that Anna is off somewhere working on proving his innocence.

Hopefully, the news that Penghlis and Hunley are back on the canvas means something juicy is coming up for Tony and Anna. Stefano (Stephen Nichols) is alive but has yet to reach out to Tony. Could The Phoenix be the one to grant Tony his freedom?

If that happens, there will, of course, be strings attached. Anna will be pleased to have her man out of prison, but she will not be happy if Tony is indebted to Stefano. There is no love lost between the trio, which could make for some exciting drama on the NBC soap opera.

Whatever brings Tony and Anna back into the Salem fold, fans are going to be thrilled to have the hilarious Thaao Penghlis and Leann Hunley sharing screen time. Hopefully, they will be sticking around for a while.

Fans will have to tune in on Tuesday, January 21 to learn more about Tony and Anna’s triumphant return.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.