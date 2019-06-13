Days of our Lives: Are you team Rafe or team Ted?

Days of our Lives fans know that Rope is hanging by a thread. The divorce papers are signed, sealed, and delivered. They are just waiting for the decree apparently. Meanwhile, Ted (Gilles Marini) is moving in for the kill. Do either of these wise guys deserve Hope (Kristian Alfonso)?

Let’s take a look at what each brings to the picnic table because there’s new information that may change your mind!

If we have to get black and white about it, Rafe (Galen Gering) is the good guy and Ted is the bad guy. Or so it seems. But on soaps, as in life, reality isn’t always what it appears to be.

Rafe is on the side of the law, and clearly loves, or loved, Hope. His constant white knight act got on her nerves one too many times, being left in the dust while he rescued some other damsel.

No one wants to be sloppy seconds. Hence the divorce papers that are gathering dust somewhere waiting for a judge to sign off.

Today, we saw Ted make his latest move. They met at Doug’s Place, and when she tried to commiserate, he surprised her with a diamond bracelet. O0h la la, right?

Wrong! She refused the gift as she’s not even divorced yet, leaving Ted crushed. Just put it back in your pocket for later, Ted!

Ted’s guilty conscience nags him as he goes over his latest mess in his head. That’s right, he’s in collusion with Xander (Paul Telfer) and lying about a baby being dead.

Rafe looks like a much better prospect at this point, but wait, there’s more!

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that when Carrie (Christie Clark) returns to town this summer, she and Rafe waste no time lip-locking.

Is either one of these guys right for Hope — or should she just look for a new romance with a new guy?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.