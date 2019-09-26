Days of our Lives app now features your favorite stars cooking, traveling and more!

Many Days of our Lives viewers have been watching Chad & Abby in Paris on the DOOL App. Now you can watch even more entertaining and fun content as the show has expanded its offerings which will be available very soon.

For example, Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) will host a cooking segment. Evans is an accomplished home chef and her show offers a peek into her kitchen where she will whip up some delicious and tantalizing dishes sure to make your mouth water. Evans won’t be alone however, as sharing in on the fun will be several of her co-stars. If you’re into trying exciting new recipes this is the show for you!

If you love to see new sights, the show has you covered with a traveling segment hosted by world traveler, Thaao Penghlis (Tony). The erudite host will not only share tales of his traveling adventures from far-flung locales such as Greece and the Middle East, but he will also offer up tons of insider tips about smart travel to captivating, exotic destinations.

Coming soon fans will be able to learn more about what Kate Mansi (Abby) is doing in her downtime. You know she has awesome acting chops, but did you know she can also direct too? Join along as Mansi receives expert instruction from DOOL director, Sonia Blangiardo in the art and science of directing a daytime drama.

Lauren Koslow always looks dressed to impress as Kate Roberts on DOOL, which makes her the perfect person to host a fashion segment on the app. Tune in to watch Koslow give her review of Salem fashions, plus hear her expert tips on fashion, style, and how to achieve your fave celebrity look.

And, last but not least, fans of the adventures of Chad and Abby abroad can also look forward to all new content as chapter 2 of their adventures hits the screen.

Sign up now for your Days of our Lives news alerts!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.