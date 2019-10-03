Could Hayley Erin return to General Hospital as Kiki Jerome?

General Hospital fans who loved the dynamic relationship between Ava Jerome (Maura West) and her frenemy daughter Kiki (Hayley Erin) know their bond is strong enough to survive death and the afterlife.

Now that Erin’s Freeform series, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has been canceled, is it possible that she returns to the ABC sudser? Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists was a spin-off of Pretty Little Liars, and the ratings simply did not justify a second season.

While there has been no report on Hayley Erin’s plans, GH fans would like nothing better than to have the striking actress back on the canvas. Plucky Kiki was a fan fave, and she and Ava and have plenty of stories to tell.

So much so that even after Kiki’s murder, the mother and daughter were still going at it, fighting tooth and nail on several occasions.

This transpired after Ava hired a couple of rare mediums to seek out Kiki in the great beyond so they could hash out the beef between them. Kiki appeared time and time again, but only to harangue her mom and remind her of what a wretched mother she was during her short lifetime.

This doesn’t mean that Kiki is dead. These apparitions of Kiki could have been fevered or crazed moments that Ava conjured up to make her feel better, with the mediums egging her on.

Besides, no one ever really dies forever in soaps. It is not lunacy to believe that Kiki could be alive. If Erin returns to GH, it may make more sense that it be in the form of another character. Her murder was gruesome and seemingly as final as final can be.

She can be a Kiki look-alike, similar to a plot point that is taking place on The Young and the Restless at the moment. In that case, fan fave Mishael Morgan is back as a Hilary look-alike and causing all sorts of turbulence.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.