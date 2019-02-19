Carly pregnant on General Hospital: Is Laura Wright pregnant in real life?

General Hospital dropping the Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) baby bombshell was something many viewers never saw coming. The two haven’t been front and center on the screen in recent months due to the loss of both of Wright’s parents, leading the baby thing to be quite a shocker.

Of course, memories of Morgan (formerly Bryan Craig) came flooding back, and the age-old debate about bringing a baby into their life was had. They are technically grandparents at this point, even if no one is aware that Jonah is alive. Is this even an interesting storyline?

Is Carly actually pregnant on General Hospital?

On Valentine’s Day, Carly told Sonny about the pregnancy. While a test wasn’t shown, it was known that she had at least taken one to jump to the conclusion that she was expecting another child.

During the most recent episode of General Hospital, Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) revealed that the pregnancy is real, and a new baby Corinthos is on the way.

Is Laura Wright pregnant in real life?

It is public knowledge that Laura Wright is heavily involved with Wes Ramsey who plays Peter August on General Hospital. Their romance has been put on display on social media a lot in recent months, and now, viewers are wondering if the couple is expecting a child.

Laura Wright is currently 48, and while a pregnancy wouldn’t be totally unheard of, it is unlikely. There have been no social media updates about it, and if they were expecting a child, it would have been noticeable in the photos the two have shared of one another.

Will Carly lose the baby on General Hospital?

Rumblings of a miscarriage for Carly and Sonny have been circulating daily since the announcement came last week. Is this another storyline that will catapult General Hospital viewers through May sweeps? The reasoning behind the assumptions is unclear, though having another tragedy for the Corinthos clan isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.

Losing Morgan nearly tore their family apart. Now, there is speculation that the loss of the unborn baby Carly is carrying will put them over the top.

Could this be the end for Carly and Sonny?

