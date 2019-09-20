Cameron Mathison shows off scars from cancer removal surgery

Cameron Mathison has experienced a very scary couple of weeks. The former All My Children star revealed he was diagnosed with kidney cancer just last week. Mathison made the announcement on Hallmark’s Home & Family where he co-hosts. Following that, he made an Instagram post for those who may have missed it.

Last week, Mathison underwent surgery to remove cancer from his kidney. Shortly after, he shared an update on Instagram that revealed him laying in a hospital bed with his children by his side. The update was a good one, with news that he was able to keep 80 percent of his kidney following the cancer removal. Mathison was resting comfortably and was expected to head home.

Earlier today, Cameron Mathison shared another update from his kidney cancer journey. It was a photo of his abdomen and the scars he has from the surgery last week. He went on to talk about how his body appearance has always been a big deal to him and how he spent half his career shirtless.

Paying attention to fitness likely helped Cameron Mathison. When he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, he revealed that he likely had the spot for 10 years or more and it had not spread to any other part of his body. Without regular workouts and healthy eating habits, things could have turned out much differently for the television personality.

Soap fans will remember Ryan Lavery spent plenty of time shirtless in Pine Valley. His relationships with Greenlee (Rebecca Budig) and Kendall (Alicia Minshew) were some of the most memorable storylines in the years before the cancellation.

It is unclear when Cameron Mathison will return to his co-hosting gig at Hallmark’s Home & Family or his correspondent position with Entertainment Tonight. Several former co-stars and people from the soap family have reached out to Mathison during his journey.