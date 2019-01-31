Brad and Lucas on General Hospital: Will Brucas bust up when something happens to baby Wiley?

Brad and Lucas talking on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

On General Hospital, Parry Shen who plays Brad and Ryan Carnes who plays Lucas, have been adorable as first-time parents to baby Wiley. But did Brucas’ failed date night this week foreshadow a tragic end that fans are hoping against hope doesn’t happen?

Brad and Lucas on GH tried to get some alone time and take a reprieve from diaper duty, with Michael (Chad Duell) playing eager babysitter. What could go wrong?

Everything! The most duplicitous baby daddy/baby snatching plot to come down the pike in a long time has to blow sky high sometime, and February sweeps is just around the corner!

Michael, aka baby Wiley/Jonah’s biological dad, is growing closer to the cute tot at warp speed — even doing financial planning for his future.

When he picks up takeout at Charlie’s, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) just happens to be there and naturally can’t help but be drawn to the baby she thinks is hers.

Meanwhile, Brucas can’t relax, thinking about their baby. They decide to just go home and be one big happy family.

But first Brad finds out that Michael is at Julian’s (William deVry) bistro, and he starts to get the willies. He tells Lucas to go see what’s happening at the hospital and he’ll get the baby.

Lucas agrees and pops up at work only to find an inquisitive Bobbie (Jaclyn Zeman). At least we get to see the legendary fan fave every now and then, but doesn’t she deserve a big story of her own?

Maybe she and Laura could fight over Scotty (Kin Shriner) again. But I digress!

When Lucas spills that date night was cancelled so they could get back to Wiley, wise Bobbie counsels that the couple also need time alone.

Uh oh, is the Brucas happiness bubble about to burst? Tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.