Home > Soaps

Beacon Hill casting news: Hillary B. Smith signs on for web series

By
13th June 2019 2:44 PM ET
Discuss this on our forum!
Hillary B. Smith on the red carpet for the Creative Emmys.
Hillary B. Smith signs on to Beacon Hill. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Globe-Photos

Beacon Hill debuted back in 2014 with a stellar cast. The web series boasted names like Alicia Minshew, Sarah Joy Brown, and Crystal Chappell for Season 1.

After a few years in hiatus, Beacon Hill will begin filming Season 2 this fall. Fans of the web series who watched the first 12 episodes were left with quite the cliffhanger and now, they will be able to delve back into the world of Beacon Hill and all of the politics that go along with living there.

Along with the stellar Season 1 cast, there will be a new face joining Beacon Hill. Over the last few days, the show has dropped hints on Twitter and today, it was finally confirmed.

Hillary B. Smith will be the latest familiar face to join Beacon Hill. She is best known for her role as Nora Buchanan on One Life to Live. Smith recently reprised that role on General Hospital to help out some high-profile clients in Port Charles.

The new role will be Isabel Miller, someone who is connected to Claire’s (Crystal Chappell) past. Of course, this piques the interest of Beacon Hill fans because Claire was definitely someone who appeared to be hiding plenty.

A new character with a secret agenda? What could possibly go wrong!

Do you have something interesting to say about this? Start or join a discussion on our forum!