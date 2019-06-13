Beacon Hill casting news: Hillary B. Smith signs on for web series

Beacon Hill debuted back in 2014 with a stellar cast. The web series boasted names like Alicia Minshew, Sarah Joy Brown, and Crystal Chappell for Season 1.

After a few years in hiatus, Beacon Hill will begin filming Season 2 this fall. Fans of the web series who watched the first 12 episodes were left with quite the cliffhanger and now, they will be able to delve back into the world of Beacon Hill and all of the politics that go along with living there.

Along with the stellar Season 1 cast, there will be a new face joining Beacon Hill. Over the last few days, the show has dropped hints on Twitter and today, it was finally confirmed.

Beacon Hill is thrilled to announce that actress/producer/director Hillary B. Smith has joined the cast for Season Two. Hillary will play Isabel Miller, a woman who was once close to Claire. Now she's back in Boston with a secret agenda. Hold on to your hats! @crystalchappell pic.twitter.com/Ovj85RxhAl — Beacon Hill Series (@BeaconHillWeb) June 13, 2019

Hillary B. Smith will be the latest familiar face to join Beacon Hill. She is best known for her role as Nora Buchanan on One Life to Live. Smith recently reprised that role on General Hospital to help out some high-profile clients in Port Charles.

The new role will be Isabel Miller, someone who is connected to Claire’s (Crystal Chappell) past. Of course, this piques the interest of Beacon Hill fans because Claire was definitely someone who appeared to be hiding plenty.

A new character with a secret agenda? What could possibly go wrong!