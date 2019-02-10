All My Children reunion: Pine Valley’s finest to appear on Strahan & Sara

Opal and Erica had a remarkable friendship. Pic credit: ABC

All My Children has been gone for years, yet the fans still miss Pine Valley and all of the characters who lived there. Some of them have gone on to other projects, and others have faded away into the normalcy of life.

When ABC decided to cancel All My Children and One Life to Live in favor of talk shows, it was the end of an era. They always aired prior to General Hospital, and now, there would only be one soap left at the network.

Strahan & Sara host All My Children reunion

During the February 11 show, Strahan & Sara are bringing Pine Valley back to life for a brief while. There will be a mini All My Children reunion on the show. This is exciting news for fans who have been missing the show and the characters they left behind nearly six years ago.

Who will be present for the All My Children reunion?

Stopping by to chat with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will be Jacob Young (JR Chandler), Cady McClain (Dixie), Jill Larson (Opal), Susan Lucci (Erica) and Walt Willey (Jackson).

Of course, there was a tease about not knowing who else could show up, leading to speculation there may be more familiar faces during the All My Children reunion.

With some of the more famous names from All My Children appearing, fans of the show are anxious to see their favorite Pine Valley residents together on stage once more.

Erica Kane and Jackson Montgomery were once one of the top soap couples, and now, they will be back together.

Strahan & Sara airs weekdays at 1/12c on ABC.