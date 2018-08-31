Zenaida Soto was murdered by her childhood friend Juan Guiterrez – The Killer Closer

Zenaida Soto was stabbed to death in a bloody attack, Detective Lindy Gligorijevic reveals how she helped to crack the case in The Killer Closer.

August 23, 1998, at 8:00 a.m. and LAPD dispatch got a call from a man telling them that there is a dead girl on his couch. When asked how the girl died the man told the dispatcher he’d explain everything to police when they arrived.

They found the man in the front yard of the house, and although he admitted to finding the body and tells police where murder weapon is, he denies any involvement.

Inside the house police found Zenaida dead on the couch and covered in blood. She had defensive wounds to her hands and several stab wounds, one of which was fatal.

They also found the murder weapon in a bag, just as described by the man and he was quickly taken in for questioning.

Police identified the man as Juan Guiterrez and detectives soon worked out that he’s been staying at his brother’s house. He refused to say much about the murder, but did eventually let slip Zenaida’s name and that of her brother.

The autopsy revealed Zenaida died from two stab wounds to the kneck, thought there was no evidence of sexual assault.

Juan’s brother soon arrived and explained that he let him stay at his house and was shocked that a dead woman has been found on his couch. He also told police that his brother had a violent wrap sheet and he agreed to let the detectives to search the house.

Interviews with family members revealed that Zenaida and her sister had recently ran into Jaun in the park. Just at a time when she had left an abusive relationship and was looking to move on. Soto and Jaun were childhood friends and immediately seemed to reconnect.

She took his number and they agreed to meetup, little did she know Jaun had just gotten out of prison and had a very violent history.

LAPD Detective Lindy Gligorijevic has a knack for solving cases, a reputation that earned her the nickname The Killer Closer. However, the bloody murder of Soto saw Gligorijevic take on a case with no witnesses and the only suspect was keeping his mouth shut.

Eventually Juan was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

In 2016, Juan applied for parole but this was denied.

The Killer Closer – Deadly Reunion airs at 10:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.