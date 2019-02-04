Zaxby’s Super Bowl commercial tries to take advantage of Chick-fil-A being closed on Sundays

Zaxby’s Super Bowl commercial reveals they are open on Sundays. Pic credit: zaxbys.com

The Zaxby’s Super Bowl commercial caused quite a stir after it aired last night, as viewers picked up on the fact that they were trying to take advantage of the fact they are open on Sundays — and Chick-fil-A isn’t.

The commercial, which was a local ad that wasn’t shown nationwide, was uploaded to YouTube by a user named Ryan Smith, showing two excited guys heading out for lunch on a Sunday.

The commercial begins as a spoof of a TV show introduction, with Jeff Saturday meeting up with Rick Monday for lunch.

The two show up at the restaurant so they can enjoy some chicken. However, Jeff tries to pull the door and it won’t budge. He then asks if the restaurant is closed on Sundays.

Rick reminds him he needs to push the door — not pull. The two then enjoy their meal at Zaxby’s.

Fans quickly realized that the commercial was clearly taking a dig at Chick-fil-A, a restaurant that is closed on Sundays.

The Chick fil a cows going after whoever made that zaxby’s commercial tomorrow #SuperBowlLIII #ChickFilA pic.twitter.com/aCNvXkuk7u — Smiley (@Smiley23mb) February 4, 2019

.@Zaxbys commercial was phenomenal & their food is always better than Chick Fil A! You can keep your overpriced frozen chicken sandwich. I’ll take Zaxby’s 7 days a week. #Zaxbys #ChickFilA — Joey Elledge (@JoeyElledge) February 4, 2019

was it just me or did anybody else hear the zaxby’s commercial where they threw shots at chick-fil-a — Deshün® (@inmyhilfigers) February 4, 2019

ok but that zaxby’s commercial is gonna backfire so hard… ain’t nobody gonna diss chick-fil-a like that, especially on the Lord’s day😅🤞🏼 — gracie.alaina (@gracie_alaina2) February 4, 2019

Zaxby’s just released a commercial that said, “we know you’re going to Chick-fil-a every other day of the week, but come visit us on Sunday.” — Brent Moore (@bforrestm) February 4, 2019

It’s clear that the commercial hit a nerve. While some users were quick to defend Chick-fil-A as being the better option, others thought the Zaxby’s commercial hit the nail on the head.

It’s nothing new that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. The company’s founder, Truett Cathy, was a devout Southern Baptist and his religious beliefs played heavily into his business dealings.

Throughout his childhood, Cathy saw how his mom’s beliefs and dedication to her faith guided her through tough times. This made an incredible impact on him.

Employees now have every Sunday off to do as they please, including go to church.

In 2012, Chick-fil-A came under fire for these religious beliefs and comments by the company’s president, Dan Cathy — the son of Truett Cathy.

Dan stated that he believed in the traditional family, which some people took as an insult to the LGBTQ community. When asked about it, he said that Chick-fil-A, as a company, supports the “biblical definition of the family unit,” meaning a man and a woman, and their opposition of divorce.

The restaurant has also gained widespread criticism due to their financial donations to organizations opposing gay marriage, according to The Atlantic.