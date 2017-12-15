Zappos employees sleeping with the fishes on amazing Tanked finale

This week on the Tanked season finale, the CEO of online shoe and clothing shop Zappos reckons his employees need a nap room that has something a bit special about it.

Tony Hsieh certainly does not want his staff sleeping with the fishes but a little nap in the relaxing environment of a huge fish tank could be just the thing, and Brett Raymer and Wayde King from Tanked are just the guys to create what he is looking for.

Zappos_Tonight And just like that…the season is over and boy, are we sad! We made sure to give you a great episode and can't wait to show you what we built for Zappos Headquarters don't forget to set your alarms for TONIGHT at 9pm on Animal Planet Posted by Brett Raymer (TANKED) on Friday, December 15, 2017

They plan a 24-foot-long tank that has a series of sleeping pods with views of the tank, a really unusual and immersive place to chill out or nap. Constructed in Zappos Headquarters, the huge structure is one of the team’s most ambitious projects to date and Hsieh is keen for them to go all out to create something really remarkable.

Check out the crazy reaction of the staff as the amazing tank is unveiled!

Tanked Season Finale This Friday at 9P! Zappos.com employees are going to be napping with the fishes with this unique new tank! Posted by Tanked on Thursday, December 14, 2017

Tanked airs on Fridas at 9 PM on Animal Planet.