Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew investigate eerie past of Tintic Mining District in Eureka, Utah

This week on Ghost Adventures, Zak Bagans and his crew are headed to Eureka, Utah to investigate the haunted buildings of the Tinctic Mining District. This time around, Zak and his team aren’t going alone. Instead, they are taking People magazine’s Julie Jordan as they investigate a particularly creepy piece of evidence.

Zak and his team were asked to explore this area by the mayor of Eureka himself. It turns out that the ghost town is about to get busy again. But before the Tinctic Mining District starts seeing more people, they want to get to the bottom of the area’s creepy past.

The Tintic Mining District is one of the oldest mining sites in Utah. This area, some 85 miles south of Salt Lake City, was built up after silver ore was discovered in 1869. Within the next three decades, the Tinctic District, named after a local Ute Indian Chief Tintic, was the biggest mining center of the state.

There were four big mines located within the district and they employed many miners who either lived nearby or moved to be closer to their job. Those miners worked in the lucrative mines and then spent their earnings entertaining themselves in the local brothels and saloons.

It wasn’t all law and order though, as this was the gold rush of the 1800s, the time of the Wild West. The lifestyle of the miner wasn’t always a peaceful one and Eureka, Utah saw it’s fair share of fights, murders, and crime.

Several of the old buildings still standing in Eureka are said to be haunted. Ghost Adventures will be headed to check things out, measuring paranormal activity in a handful of the local buildings including the Gatley Building.

Stories of an anti-woman paranormal force int he Gatley Building claim that whatever lurks there is dominant and persistent, often slamming doors and locals have even said they have heard footsteps where there was no one. There are also reports of a growling sound heard inside the building and it has even been captured on a recording.

The McCormick and Co. Bank is another location that locals claim to be very haunted. Naturally, Ghost Adventures will be checking it out. Claims of a “dark energy” in the basement and reports that another paranormal investigator was actually pushed while inside the vault only add to the mystery of the bank.

There will also be investigations of the Juab County Courthouse, the site where City Marshal Alex Robertson was murdered in 1915 after Elmer Horton for public drunkenness before Horton shot Robertson in retaliation.

Last but not least, Ghost Adventures will look into the paranormal presence at the home where the Fitch family, who played a major role in early Eureka, Utah, lived and at least one of them died. The house is reportedly haunted by the deceased family member and those who occupy the home now believe that contact with that spirit has been made.

