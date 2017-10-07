Zak Bagans and Ghost Adventures investigate the haunted city of Vicksburg

This week Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew are called in by the mayor of Vicksburg, Mississippi, to investigate the famous Civil War siege and its aftermath.

The siege of Vicksburg took place between May 18 and July 4, 1863 with Union Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and his Army of the Tennessee attacked Lt. Gen. John C. Pemberton’s e Confederate Army of Mississippi.

The victory for the Unionists was significant and gave them complete control of the Mississippi River for the rest of the war.

Casualties included 766 dead on the United States side and over 3000 from the Confederate States army.

Zak and the team visit McRaven Mansion, which is said by some to be the South’s most haunted house. A good part of the siege took place in the grounds of the house and it had a dark past well before the Civil War. It was built back in 1797 and the owner was a notorious bandit. He was eventually shot by authorities but made it back to his house, where he was then murdered by his wife! She slit his throat whilst he was vulnerable in revenge for all his infidelities.

Ghost Adventures: Zak Bagans Previews the McRaven Mansion Dare to enter the McRaven Mansion? Posted by Ghost Adventures on Wednesday, October 4, 2017

They also visit a very creepy doll museum, filled with equally creepy dolls! Zak says all the little eyes looking out of the gloom at you is pretty scary but that there is also a far more terrifying feeling of something else watching…

Zak Previews All-New Vicksburg Special Haven’t we learned to stay AWAY from dolls… 😱 Posted by Ghost Adventures on Thursday, October 5, 2017

