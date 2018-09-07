Zac Posen, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn leaving Project Runway: Is the show canceled?

Zac Posen has joined Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn in announced that they’re leaving Project Runway behind.

The designer announced his exit in a statement just hours after it was revealed host Klum and Gunn, a mentor on the show, would be departing.

In the statement, he explained that he’s working on new projects and will announce what it is soon enough.

Working alongside Heidi, Nina and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career. I will cherish the opportunity the show gave me to learn from and grow with my co-judges, the producers, crew and designers. Runway has led to incredible opportunities and I am currently at work on some new projects that I am very excited to share with you soon. I wish the show and everyone much success always.

Posen’s announcement came the same day as the show’s Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn revealed that they would no longer be returning to Project Runway.

Klum and Gunn have filmed the show for 16 seasons, while Posen joined the cast later after Michael Kors decided to exit as a judge back in 2012.

But what now that Heidi’s “Auf Wiedersehen” and Tim’s “make it work” won’t be on Project Runway?

Will the show even have a chance to survive without these two iconic stars? In a statement, the network confirmed that it would still be going ahead — with a new host and mentor.

They said “Bravo is proud to bring Project Runway back where it all began, and Heidi and Tim will always be a huge part of the legacy.

“The series will continue its iconic impact with Bravo’s reboot for the next generation of designers and fans. We are excited to announce our new host and mentor very soon.”

Back in the spring of 2018, Bravo host Andy Cohen said he was happy to announce that Project Runway would be coming back to the network.

While Bravo was the original owner of the show, Lifetime took over for many years. The series was brought back to Bravo just months before the new announcement that the stars are leaving.

Whereas Zac Posen is working on his personal projects, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will continue to work together. They are headed to Amazon Prime Video for their own show.