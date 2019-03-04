Yovanna Logan on The Real Housewives of Atlanta: What to know

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta made us ask a lot of questions for the future but brought up the past as well. NeNe Leakes hosted her “Bye, Wig” party and invited Yovanna Logan, despite her rocky first introduction.

Yovanna’s second appearance didn’t cause too much unrest among the other women. After their first rocky introduction, NeNe warned Eva Marcille that Yovanna would be present at this party — as any good friend does.

During the after show, Porsha Williams revealed that she didn’t even recognize Yovanna.

Who is Yovanna Logan?

Just as some of the housewives might not remember Yovanna, at a first glance, many fans might not either. However, it’s extremely hard to forget her first introduction on the show.

Yovanna gave us all a big show back in December during her first appearance when she started a lot of drama when Eva didn’t recognize her from college.

Many fans watched this episode and caught on to how ridiculous Yovanna was acting, turning her into a laughingstock on social media.

Many fans are confused as to why NeNe would invite Yovanna to a second party after her drama from the first one. We know that NeNe primarily sees Yovanna when shopping and knows her primarily as a friend of a friend.

What is it about Yovanna that makes NeNe keep bringing her around? Is it Yovanna’s ability to start drama so quickly, or is it something else?

NeNe Leakes and Yovanna Logan

This last episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta revealed that NeNe Leakes has a lot going on in her personal life. Her husband is back in the hospital, not doing well, and she doesn’t seem to be coping with it at all.

NeNe’s husband, Gregg, is very concerned and asks Marlo Hampton to check in on her, which causes NeNe to have a complete meltdown about her situation and ignore Marlo’s side of the story.

With so many things going on in her personal life, it’s possible that NeNe invited Yovanna to the party just to keep the drama off of herself. Although the plan didn’t work, it wasn’t a bad idea.

Yovanna has always let it be known that she isn’t one to back down from drama.

We know that Yovanna isn’t particularly liked or remembered by many of the other housewives. We learned from her first appearance that she doesn’t take well to not being recognized.

This episode showed us that she still has that energy, even when it comes to a small mistake with her name.

After NeNe’s breakdown about her closet, fans are unsure what to expect next. Will Yovanna be there to comfort NeNe after NeNe pushed all of her friends away? Maybe they can do some stress shopping together to ease NeNe’s nerves.

Or maybe Yovanna will be back to start some drama with Porsha, who didn’t really remember her from the first time they met. Whatever happens with Yovanna and NeNe’s closet, we’ll be keeping a close eye during the next episode.

The next episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will premiere on Sunday, March 1o at 8/7c!