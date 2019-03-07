Younger Season 6 premiere date: When does show return in 2019?

Younger season 6 is coming and fans just can’t wait for yet another season of Liza and the gang.

Younger was renewed for season 6 back in June 2018, but Viacom revealed in September that the upcoming season will air on Paramount instead of TV Land.

Following news that Liza and company now have a new home, fans want to know when Younger will return to their TV screens for season 6, and what is in store in the upcoming season for their favorite characters, including Charles and Liza.

Ahead of the return of Younger for season 6, here is everything you need to know, including release date, cast, and the plot of the upcoming season.

Will there by Younger season 6?

Viacom announced on June 4, 2018, that Younger had been renewed for season 6. The announcement came the day before season 5 premiered on TV Land.

Younger Season 6 release date

TVLine reported on September 5, 2018, that Younger season 6 will premiere in the spring of 2019 and that the new episodes will air on Thursdays. But the showrunners have yet to announce a specific release date for the upcoming season.

The last two seasons of Younger premiered in June, but with Younger now moving from TV Land to Paramount Network for season 6, the show might premiere earlier in April or May.

We will update this page once the official release date announcement is made.

Younger season 6 details

Younger is a comedy-drama series based on the novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran. The novel was adapted for TV by Darren Star, who also executive produces with Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin.

The series premiered on TV Land on March 31, 2015.

The production companies behind Younger are JAX Media and Darren Star Productions.

The series stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis.

Younger was renewed for season 6 on June 4, 2018. Viacom announced on September 5, 2018, that the series was moving from TV Land to Paramount Network (owned by Viacom). Younger season 6 is expected to premiere on Paramount Network in the spring of 2019.

Younger follows Liza (Sutton Foster), an aspiring editor with a career in publishing. Liza’s professional life becomes complicated after she lied about her age to get a job. With her professional life becoming intertwined with her personal life, Lisa is having increasing difficulty keeping her secret.

The series has received generally positive reviews, with Younger season 5 earning a perfect approval rating score of 100% (based on 5 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

The season also averaged a rating of 0.21 (in the 18-49 demo) and 0.670 million viewers (Live+SameDay).

Younger season 6 cast

The entire main cast of Younger is expected to return for season 6.

Sutton Foster is set to return as Liza Miller, Hilary Duff as Kelsey Peters, Debi Mazar as Maggie Amato, Miriam Shor as Diana Trout, Nico Tortorella as Josh, Peter Hermann as Charles Brooks, Molly Bernard as Lauren Heller, and Charles Michael Davis as Zane Anders.

Younger season 6 plot

Younger season 5 ended with major changes to the lives of several of the characters. Kelsey is starting as publisher at Empirical. Claire, Josh’s ex, shows up several months pregnant, while Zane starts a new job.

Sutton Foster and Darren Star shared some tidbits about what to expect of Younger season 6 in an interview with ET.

Star said that the “dynamic” of Charles and Liza’s relationship will be very different in season 6.

Kelsey’s new position as publisher at Empirical will bring some unexpected challenges. We can also expect to see more romance between Diana and Enzo, and we will learn where Zane now works.

A Josh and Liza reunion could also happen due to a new baby that brings “Liza very much into Josh’s orbit.”

Will Diana finally learn about Liza’s real age?