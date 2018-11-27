Young Justice: Outsiders release date and trailer revealed — DC Universe animation returns for Season 3 with dark themes

The Young Justice: Outsiders release date is just weeks away — and a new trailer of the popular show has been revealed.

The DC Universe show returns for Season 3 with its dark adult themes and cavalcade of popular characters in January.

Young Justice: Outsiders will pick up where Season 2 ended, as it grapples with “metahuman teen trafficking” and the “intergalactic arms race” centered around these teen superheroes, some widely known and others more arcane.

Young Justice Season 3 air date

Young Justice: Outsiders Season 3 has 26 episodes with three new episodes set to air every Friday beginning January 4th and continuing through January 18th.

According to DC Universe, four new episodes will premiere on January 25th as the mid-season finale. The series will then return in June 2019 with the second half of the season.

Why is this show such a big deal?

The original broadcast of seasons 1 and 2 aired back in 2010-2012 on Cartoon Network, but many fans watched it for the first time when it arrived on Netflix last year, earning a huge fanbase.

Fans started the #RenewYoungJustice campaign on Twitter demanding its return.

Not a kid’s cartoon, Young Justice dips DC’s animation toe into the harsh adult world with abductions and world destruction as a backdrop for the youthful favorites like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. Lesser known heroes like Kid Flash, Miss Martian, AquaLad, and Lagoon Boy are in the mix. Wally West (Kid Flash) may be coming back too, according to many online rumors.

Also appearing are the Outsiders, created by Batman after a riff with the Justice League. Dick Grayson also was part of this group. Other notables include Black Lightning, Catwoman, Arsenal, Superboy, Artemis (now Tigress), Nightwing, Katana, Forager, Geo-Force, Halo, and Metamorpho.

They are up against The Light, who were introduced as an unsettling anonymous council and are the ultimate heavies of the DC Universe.

In it are Vandal Savage, Lex Luthor, Ra’s Al Ghul, Klarion, Queen Bee, the Brain, and Ocean Master, who is replaced by Black Manta. Darkseid is also noted as a villain to watch for in the future for the Young Justice: Outsiders teams.

Young Justice: Outsiders trailer

Young Justice: Outsiders returns to the DC Universe in January 4, 2019